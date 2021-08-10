Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.64 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 404,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

BSX stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

