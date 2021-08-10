Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,671,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 592,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

