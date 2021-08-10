Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 9.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU opened at $397.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.59. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.54 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

