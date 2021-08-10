Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

