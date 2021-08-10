Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.70. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

