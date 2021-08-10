Mass General Brigham Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mass General Brigham Inc lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,570 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 35.6% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $145,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $115.51. 91,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

