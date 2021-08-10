Master Contract Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,934.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $315,491.70 and $78,934.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.85 or 0.06938262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. "

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

