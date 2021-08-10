Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,226.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

