Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

