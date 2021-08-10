Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
