Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of MMS opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

