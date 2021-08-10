MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 11.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. 12,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,131. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87.

