MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,205. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.