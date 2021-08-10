McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.32. The firm has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

