McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. United Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.