McLean Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,475,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,379,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $17,004,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 388,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,237. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

