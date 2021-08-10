McLean Asset Management Corp Has $228,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. 91,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.