McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 442 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 0.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.