megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.0817 on Top Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $245,167.92 and $3,056.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00857613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00108269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041843 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

