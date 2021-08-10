Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MODVF opened at $9.97 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
