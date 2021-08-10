Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 360,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.