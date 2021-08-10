Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

MRSN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $825.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

