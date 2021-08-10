Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.