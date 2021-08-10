MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 219,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.