Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $5.53. Metromile shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 52,987 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MILE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Metromile alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $14,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.