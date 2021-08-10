M&G (LON:MNG) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of M&G to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

MNG traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230.80 ($3.02). 8,423,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.88. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

