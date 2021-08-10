Michael R. Minogue Sells 7,037 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABMD traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.70. 220,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,162. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

