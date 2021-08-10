MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $767.73 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

