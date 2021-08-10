MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $767.73 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
