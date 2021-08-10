Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.40. Microvast shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 82,823 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

