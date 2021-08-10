MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $15.90 on Friday. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MicroVision by 5.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 22.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

