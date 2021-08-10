MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “
Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $15.90 on Friday. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
