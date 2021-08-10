Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells $316,680.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,401. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.31.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
