Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells $316,680.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 1,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,401. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

