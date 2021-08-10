Midwest (MDWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDWT stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 33,075.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Midwest were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

