Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

