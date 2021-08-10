Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 402,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

