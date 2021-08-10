Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $147.27 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $50,866.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $147.27 or 0.00328525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00812130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,537 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

