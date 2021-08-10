Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.01 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $29.01 million and $178,673.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $22.04 or 0.00048342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.85 or 1.00205496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00819851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,316,111 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

