Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

