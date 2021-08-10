Mizuho Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $47.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

TRGP opened at $42.64 on Monday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

