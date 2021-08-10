Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:MODN traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

