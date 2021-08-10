Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $39.40. Model N shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Model N alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.