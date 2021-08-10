Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MOLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,869. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

