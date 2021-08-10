Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

