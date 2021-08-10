Monero Classic Hits One Day Volume of $26,174.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $26,174.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00583857 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

