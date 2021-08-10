Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,481. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

