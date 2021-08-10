Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.86

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 3072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

