Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,927. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$73.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.