Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on September 15th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MTE traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,025.05 ($26.46). The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,070. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £353.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,812.57.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.