Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on September 15th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MTE traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,025.05 ($26.46). The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,070. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £353.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,812.57.
About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.