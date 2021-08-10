Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.54. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

