Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,741 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

