Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

