Morgan Stanley Buys 100,870 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.99% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,339,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.